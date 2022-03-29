Tuesday morning forecast March 29th

Tuesday temperatures are warming slightly on the Central Coast, but staying below average in the low to mid 60s. Meanwhile, temperatures are warming more on the South Coast and in the valleys with some cities in the upper 60s or low 70s.

Dry, northwest flow will take over after the storm system from Monday. Skies will clear better on the South Coast, but some cloud cover may linger more on the Central Coast.

A high surf advisory on the Central and Ventura coasts, plus a beach hazards statement on the South Coast, remain in effect until noon. Surf will be dangerous and rip currents very strong.

With a northerly push, winds will be strong at times in the Ventura County mountains with an advisory in effect until 3:00 am Wednesday. Winds will pick up on the South Coast Tuesday and Wednesday night.

A small ridge of high pressure will keep building Wednesday and temperatures will increase by another 2 to 5 degrees. However, a brief trough will move in Thursday and halt the warming trend for many areas. Onshore flow will return the marine layer to the Central Coast.

Ridging continues again Friday and flow will flatten over the weekend, creating mild conditions.