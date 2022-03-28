Monday morning forecast March 28th

Temperatures are a few degrees below average Monday with a storm system in the area. Most of the region will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cold front will be over the Central and South Coast in the early morning before moving further east. As the day moves on, showers will taper and become more showery with a chance of thunderstorms.

The coast will see one half to inch of rain, and mountains and foothills one to three inches of rain total. Peak rainfall rates will mostly stay between a quarter to half inch per hour. There may be isolated heavier showers up to one inch per hour. Snow will fall at resort level.

There is a flash flood warning until 8:45 am around Gaviota and Tajiguas with debris flow possible around the Alisal burn scar. There is a flood advisory for the west portion of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties until 7:30 am with small stream flooding possible. There is also a flood advisory for the east portion of Santa Barbara County and west portion of Ventura County until 8:00 am. There is also a winter storm warning in the Ventura County mountains until 6:00 am Tuesday with strong wind gusts and up to a foot of snow at 6,000 feet.

Wind will also be a factor in the storm. There is a wind advisory in the Santa Barbara and SLO mountains until 6:00 pm, and everywhere else until 3:00 pm. Gusts will reach between 40 to 55 mph, strongest in the mountains.

A high surf advisory is in effect on the Central Coast with waves up to 11 feet, and Ventura County coast with waves up to 8 feet, from 3:00 pm Monday until noon Tuesday. There is a beach hazards statement on the South Coast for the same time period.

A ridge will move in Tuesday behind the storm. Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees with northwest flow, and will warm a little further Wednesday.

A weak trough will cool temperatures a tad Thursday and bring back the marine layer with onshore flow.