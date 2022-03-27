Sunday Evening Forecast March 27th

Cool and cloudy with a nice steady onshore flow holding firm across the region. Some light rain could show up very late tonight, but we should stay dry in most areas until about midnight and in to early Monday. For now, the only watches in place for the approaching storm are for expected southerly winds & high elevation snow for Ventura County The advisory will last in to early Tuesday. More advisories could be posted possibly for flood and or debris which we will will update as they come.

Rain is expected to develop by very early Monday with a hefty initial band of showers. We could see up to about an inch along the coast with multiple inches for southerly facing foothills and mountains. A shot of cold air will then push in behind the first band of rain. This will turn the rain to a more shower type of system with possible thunder. If thunder does enter the picture, heavy downpours, strong winds, water spouts or small tornadoes and lightning are possible. The showers will start to taper off late Monday and further in to early Tuesday. Mid week looks dry with partly cloudy skies and a more typical pattern of marine layer fog and seasonal temperatures. This means quiet weather as we head out of March and in to April!