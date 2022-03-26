Saturday Evening Forecast March 26th

Cool and cloudy with a nice steady onshore flow holding firm across the region. Our latest heat wave is fading and now we are looking at a nice return of some much needed rain! For Sunday, look for more fog and low clouds with cool to mild temperatures. Some light rain could show up very late Sunday, but we should stay dry. For now, the only watches in place for the approaching storm are for expected southerly winds. The advisory will last in to early Tuesday. More advisories could be posted and we will update as they come.

Looking ahead, rain is expected to develop by very early Monday with a hefty initial band of showers. We could see up to about an inch along the coast with multiple inches for southerly facing foothills and mountains. A shot of cold air will then push in behind the first band of rain. This will turn the rain to a more shower type of system with possible thunder. If thunder does enter the picture, heavy downpours, strong winds, water spouts or small tornadoes and lightning are possible. The showers will start to taper off late Monday and further in to early Tuesday. Mid week looks dry with partly cloudy skies and a more typical pattern of marine layer fog and seasonal temperatures. This means March will end quietly as we head in to April!