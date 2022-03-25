Friday morning forecast March 25th

Temperatures will drop a tad more for the South Coast and valley areas Friday, but the entire region will still be above average. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and valleys in the upper 70s to 80s.

Conditions Friday will be similar to Thursday. The day will start with a marine layer on the coast and pushing into the Santa Ynez Valley. There is dense fog on the Ventura County coast with an advisory in place until 9:00 am. Skies will clear by midday. However, our ridge of high pressure will weaken a bit more, causing falling temperatures.

The ridge will move east over the weekend as a trough approaches. More mid-level clouds will stream across the region and onshore flow will increase.

By Sunday night, a cold front will bring a chance of rain showers to the Central Coast, and the chance extending to the whole region by early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts will top out at one half to one inch in coasts and valleys and one to three inches in mountains and foothills.

Temperatures will continue dropping all the way through Monday, reaching a few degrees below average in the 60s. Then, temperatures will warm Tuesday and Wednesday as conditions clear up.