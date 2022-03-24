Thursday morning forecast March 24th

Temperatures are cooling down slightly across the region, but staying above average Thursday. The coast will be in the 70s, and valleys in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Low clouds will filter across the Central Coast in the morning, creating visibility issues. There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10:00 am for the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. Some fog may also develop on the eastern portion of the South Coast.

The ridge of high pressure is weakening, triggering a cooldown that will last several days. Once the fog clears, skies will be mostly sunny.

Onshore trends on Friday will bring the marine layer back with more morning fog. Mid-level clouds will also start moving in as the ridge pushes east.

A trough will start to approach and onshore flow will increase over the weekend. There is a slight chance of rain showers starting Sunday night for the Central Coast, and Monday morning elsewhere. The best chance is on the Central Coast with up to three quarters of an inch of rainfall.