Wednesday morning forecast March 23rd

Temperatures are warming yet again Wednesday on the South Coast with the potential for some record highs to fall. The Central Coast may cool slightly and will be in the mid 70s up to the mid 80s, while the South Coast and valleys up to the high 80s.

Northeast-easterly winds will blow weakly across Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties through the morning. There may be some low morning clouds off of the Central Coast.

The ridge will weaken slightly Thursday and a gradual cooldown will begin. The marine layer will start to move more onto the Central Coast, especially with more onshore trends by Friday.

Flow will flip weakly onshore by Saturday and a trough will begin its approach of the West Coast. The marine layer may even push into the Santa Ynez Valley. Temperatures will keep dropping through the weekend and into Monday.

The trough will bring much more cloud cover and a slight chance of rain Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday.