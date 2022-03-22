Tuesday morning forecast March 22nd

Temperatures are warming again Tuesday, making the region about 10 to 15 degrees above average. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s, warmest in valleys and wind-prone areas.

Northeasterly winds are gusty to start the day, but will die down in the early afternoon. Skies will remain very clear with offshore winds.

There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County coast and valleys until 2:00 pm. Gusts will be up to 35 mph and 50 mph respectively.

Winds will be present, but weaker Wednesday morning. Temperatures may heat another degree or two, flirting with record high temperatures.

The ridge will weaken Thursday and Friday and temperatures will cool slightly in response. The marine layer will return as flow gradually flips onshore, especially for the Central Coast.

An upper low will form off the Central Coast Saturday and onshore flow will increase. By Sunday night, there is a slight chance of some rain showers. Unsettled weather will continue early next week.