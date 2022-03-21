Monday morning forecast March 21st

Temperatures are rebounding a bit Monday. The Central Coast will be in the low to mid 70s, and South Coast in the mid to upper 70s.

The upper low has moved east and a ridge is building into California. Offshore winds will pick up in the morning hours.

There is a wind advisory for the South Coast, Santa Barbara County mountains, and Ventura County mountains and valleys until 9:00 am. Gusts will be 45 to 50 mph.

There is also a beach hazards statement until 3:00 pm for the Central Coast and Ventura County coast. Surf will be elevated and rip currents strong.

Temperatures will warm again by several degrees Tuesday, bringing many valley areas into the 80s. All areas will be above average. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with potential to meet or break record highs.

There will be slight cooling on Thursday and Friday as the ridge weakens and onshore flow gradually returns. An upper low off the Central Coast will cool temperatures further over the weekend.