Sunday Evening Forecast March 20th

This Weekend's fast moving storm system continues to keep us under breezy and even gusty conditions. Wind Warnings and Advisories are in place for northerly winds and this will last through at least early Monday. The strongest gusts will continue to be below foothills and mountains with canyons that run north to south. Speeds could exceed forty or even fifty miles per hour!

Looking ahead, we will see a quick whip lash return to mild offshore conditions by Monday and then more so on Tuesday as high pressure pushes the next storm systems way up and over us. This means warming will start for Monday with a nice day expected. Tuesday & Wednesday is where it gets interesting as very warm conditions are expected. Widespread 80's and maybe a 90-degree reading or two could occur in Central and Southern California. The heat will start to fade by late in the work week as a stronger onshore flow slowly fills back in. Some warmth may linger in to next weekend inland, but coastal areas will likely see a little fog and mild temperatures. There are even a few hints that another storm system could bring showers by Sunday or early the following week. We will watch closely and update you if some much needed rainfall might return to our region.