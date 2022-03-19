Saturday Evening Forecast March 19th

A fast moving storm system is moving through the region and is producing something we've been really hoping for and that's some rain. Unfortunately, this system is centered well to our north and rain totals will be very light at best. More wind issues are upon as well with Wind Warnings and Advisories for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Gusts up to and even above 50-mph are possible through early Monday. As for temperatures, cool air has funneled in with rain clouds and we can expect temperatures to range from the low to mid 60's for Sunday with maybe a few areas reaching close to 70.

Looking ahead, we will see a quick whip lash return to mild offshore conditions by Monday and then more so on Tuesday as high pressure pushes the next storm systems way up and over us. This means warming will start for Monday with a nice day expected. Tuesday & Wednesday is where it gets interesting as very warm conditions are expected. Widespread 80's and maybe a 90-degree reading or two could occur in Central and Southern California. The warmth will start to fade by late in the work week as a stronger onshore flow slowly fills back in. Some warmth may linger in to next weekend inland, but coastal areas will likely see a little fog and mild temperatures for our first full weekend of Spring!