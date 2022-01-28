Friday morning forecast January 28th

Friday temperatures are warming for most of the region, but cooling a degree or two in wind-prone areas. Most of the region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

There continues to be a wind advisory in Ventura County until 4:00 pm in the mountains and on the coast, and until noon Saturday in the valleys. Santa Ana gusts will be strongest in the mountains - up to 50 mph. The winds are strong because of a great deal of cold air advection, but there is so much of it that winds are cooling Ventura County a tad, which is unusual for Santa Anas.

An upper low is approaching Southern California, increasing cloud cover a little bit Friday and especially Saturday. Offshore winds may also start more moderately Saturday before fully calming down.

A small ridge will follow in the wake of the low on Sunday. Skies will clear and the cooldown will stall out briefly. Temperatures cool again Monday with our area at the bottom of a giant positive tilted trough. By Tuesday, temperatures will be below average.

An inside slider will set up more offshore winds and fair skies on Wednesday.