Thursday morning forecast January 27th

Temperatures Thursday are warming another couple of degrees, bringing everyone several degrees above average. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure is sitting firmly over California and offshore flow is in place. With more cold air advection Friday, there will be a moderate Santa Ana wind event. Wind advisories will go into effect for all of Ventura County from 7:00 pm Thursday and expire at 4:00 pm Friday with gusts upwards of 40 mph. There may be some unusual cooling in wind-prone areas because the cold air advection is so strong.

A low will approach Southern California Saturday, bringing a grip of mid-level clouds Friday afternoon and Saturday. Temperatures will decrease Saturday through early next week.

By Sunday, flow will flip onshore, but a small pop-up ridge of high pressure will help to keep skies a little clearer and temperatures mild to warm.

The region will be at the bottom of a trough early next week and temperatures will be below average by Tuesday. An inside slider will set up another offshore wind event on Wednesday.