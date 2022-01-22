Saturday Evening Forecast Jan 22nd

Another Santa Ana wind induced sun splashed day! Currently, Ventura County is under a Wind Advisory which will last in to at least early Sunday. Wind gusts from the northeast could exceed 45 mph below passes and canyons. It is even possible that the very northern and eastern edges of Ventura County could actually see some gusts up and over 50 mph!. Look for overnight lows in most areas to be in the 30's and 40's with a few areas on the mild side depending on if the offshore winds continue to blow all night. For Sunday, look for the winds to slowly abate through the day. Temperatures will once again be very nice with mostly 60's and even 70's expected.

The overall regional weather pattern is classic La Nina influenced. What this means is that storms will continue to remain well to our north and east. There is another quirky area of low pressure meandering to our south, but it is not expected to be much of a threat. In fact, it is actually helping to keep the northeasterly wind machine firmly in place across much of California. Again, rain systems are not expected to get even close to our region any time soon! The offshore flow and Santa Ana winds will slowly ease in to next week. Temperatures will stay mild to even warm through much of next week. More clouds are expected by late in the work week and for the last weekend of January. Let's hope our rain chances begin to increase as we head in to February and mirror what we enjoyed in December!