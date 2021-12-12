Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 12th

Another beautiful but cool day as now we focus on our approaching storm system. For the overnight and in to early Monday, look for increasing clouds and don't forget the umbrella! Current watches, warning and advisories have been posted widespread for the approaching storm. They include wind issues for strong gusts from the southwest. A Winter Storm Watch for the mountains of Ventura County. Lastly, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for recent burn areas such as the Alisal Fire. These weather alerts will likely stay in effect through at least early Tuesday. Additional alerts or expansion of the alerts could occur as the storm marches through our region. Keep a close eye on our website as well as newscasts for the latest updates. Looking ahead, our next storm system will approach from the north on Monday with showers developing early and spreading south through the day. Winds will get strong and turn more southerly and that's the key to potential heavy showers. The southerly flow will push plenty of moisture toward California for a nice *atmospheric river* event. The heaviest pocket of this A-R event will slowly push through San Luis Obispo County from about 12 to 9 pm. Northern Santa Barbara County will gets its heaviest rain period from about 4 pm to about 1 am Tuesday. The South Coast and Ventura will get their turn from about 6 pm to 3 or 4 am Tuesday. Once this heavy band moves south, chilly air and northerly winds will rush in dropping snow levels and pushing more showers in to the region. Chances for scattered showers will linger in to Wednesday. Another chance for showers comes in to play for Thursday & Friday, especially in our northern regions. It's important to note, model runs had been pretty dry with next Thursday's rain chances and now have turned more bullish for rain. This means we need keep watching those model runs before we get a better handle on the forecast.