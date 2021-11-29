Monday morning forecast November 29th

Temperatures are staying toasty Monday after the extended holiday weekend, staying 10 to 15 degrees above average. The region will be in the 70s to 80s.

The ridge of high pressure is covering much of the Western US. Offshore flow will continue and breeze to gusty northeasterly winds will pick up each night to morning through Thursday. Advisories are possible Tuesday night.

Dense fog is possible in coastal areas Tuesday morning with an eddy forming overnight. Aside from some morning coastal fog, each day this week will shape up to be sunny.

Offshore gradients weaken Thursday as a low to the south keeps the ridge flat. Conditions will change little between Thursday through Saturday.