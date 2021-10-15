Friday Evening Forecast Oct 15th

Offshore winds continue to linger across much of the region despite some weakening today. As we head in to the overnight we do see another increase and with it very balmy overnight temperatures. Some areas could easily remain in the 60's to near 70 as long as the offshore northerly winds linger. This means that Saturday will likely be another very warm day with most areas 10 to 20-degrees above normal. The good news is that the overall weather pattern will change and allow the sea breeze to return. This will cool everyone down as we head in to Saturday night. Wind advisories and Red Flag Fire conditions will be allowed to drop off by Saturday evening as well. Winds should remain light and variable for areas near the Alisal Fire all Saturday.

Looking ahead, another Pacific storm will move the Pacific Northwest as we head in to early next week. Some of the much appreciated rainfall could fall as far south as Northern California which is excellent news. We don't see much of threat to our region other than some slight chances for drizzle from a thick marine layer. Temperatures will drop through the weekend and in to next week with most areas falling to even below normal for this time of year. Gradual warming is expected to return as we head toward next weekend.