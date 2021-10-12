Tuesday morning forecast October 12th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are staying below average Tuesday. The coast will be in the 60s to mid 70s and interior in the 70s.

Winds are diminishing across the region, but some advisories remain in effect. A high wind warning downgraded to an advisory in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. An advisory on the South Coast and Central Coast are also continuing on. Wind advisories in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties expire at 9:00 pm Tuesday, and in Ventura County expire at 10:00 am.

The Ventura County coast is also facing an air quality alert for winds picking up particulate matter. It will expire at 9:00 am Tuesday. Santa Barbara County is likely to be hazy from the Alisal fire.

A high surf advisory, likewise, is continuing on the Central Coast and Ventura County coast until 8:00 am with breaking waves up to 13 feet. A frost advisory in interior San Luis Obispo County expires at 9:00 am, but a freeze warning is expected to pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A weak shortwave trough will move through the region Wednesday, but temperatures will start to warm nevertheless. They will continue warming Thursday and Friday with offshore flow and weak ridging.

Santa Ana winds Friday could create critical fire weather by lowering relative humidity and raising temperatures. Daytime temperatures will cool slightly over the weekend, but overnight temperatures could get especially chilly in the valley areas.