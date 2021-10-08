Friday morning forecast October 8th

Local Forecast

Friday will be the coolest day of the next seven. Temperatures will be below average with the coast and interior in the 60s.

A trough is moving through California, bringing a slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Our region is only looking at the potential for up to a tenth of an inch of rain, but LA County and east Ventura County may receive more.

In the wake of the trough, skies will clear Friday afternoon. Cold air advection will bring gusty winds to the South Coast, triggering a wind advisory from 5:00 PM Friday to 3:00 AM Saturday. Gusts could reach over 35 mph.

Conditions will stay fair over the weekend with weak offshore flow from the north and weak onshore flow from the east. Temperatures will warm rapidly, making Sunday the warmest day of the next seven.

A cold inside slider, or upper low on the border of California and Nevada, will cool temperatures significantly Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will reach up to 8 degrees below average on the coast, and up to 16 in the interior. More wind advisories are expected Monday.

Weak ridging will flip the region back to a warming trend Wednesday and Thursday.