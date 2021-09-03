Warm labor day weekend

Local Forecast

High pressure aloft building into the region from the east will bring a warming trend with less marine layer stratus coverage through Tuesday. Sundowner winds are expected Saturday and Sunday night. Monsoonal moisture could move into the area next week and increase clouds and humidity.

A warm holiday weekend on tap as high pressure expands from the east and onshore flow weakens and even turns slightly offshore during the morning hours. Each evening southern Santa Barbara County will have increasing northerly flow generating some gusty sundowner winds, especially the western portion near the Gaviota tunnel. Probably not advisory level tonight but a better chance Saturday and Sunday evenings. With high pressure building over the area the marine layer is in rapid shrinking mode. Coverage will naturally be confined to the coast at best, and with some northerly flow the next few nights probably just the Central Coast. Where there are clouds there will also likely be areas of dense fog so there may be some impacts to anyone near or over the water. Onshore gradients expected to return Monday which will start a cooling trend for coast and coastal valleys. Highs for this weekend will be in the 70s for the Central Coast as they still hold onto some cloud cover, mid 70s to low 80s for South Coast and 90s inland.

By Tuesday the ridge of high pressure will start to shift back east and temperatures will slowly cool through the end of next week, though remain near to slightly above normal. However, humidities are expected to increase through the week as monsoon moisture returns via easterly flow around the south end of the upper high. It's still not clear whether there will be enough energy coming through to help generate afternoon convection but at this time it appears the best chance for this would be next Thursday.