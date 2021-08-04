Wednesday morning forecast August 4th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Wednesday are staying 6 to 12 degrees above average. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s, and inland in the 90s up to 106 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure is hovering around the California, Nevada, and Arizona triple point region. With the dry, hot air mass lingering, temperatures are very hot and relative humidity is low, raising fire risk.

A heat advisory is in effect in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, and Cuyama Valley until 8:00 pm. Also, with a northerly push, a wind advisory will go into effect on the South Coast and in the Santa Barbara County mountains at 3:00 pm until 3:00 am Thursday.

A trough moving over northern California will bring some relief to the region Thursday as it flattens the ridge of high pressure. Increasing onshore flow will slightly deepen the marine layer, but it will mostly stay concentrated on the Central Coast.

An earlier sea breeze Friday will continue the cool-down. Southwest flow aloft through the period will prevent monsoonal moisture from reaching our region. Lowering heights and increasing onshore flow will cool temperatures to 1 to 2 degrees below average by Sunday.