Tuesday morning forecast July 27th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are bumping up by 4 to 8 degrees, bringing the region above average. The coast will be in the 60s to low 70s. Inland will be in the 80s to 90s.

Variable high clouds will stream across interior areas, and a marine layer will be slow to develop across the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. Tuesday should have drier weather.

A dome of high pressure in the central US will develop and build quickly, causing the jump in temperature. The dome will continue to expand westward through the week. Our region will be under southeasterly flow aloft.

By Friday, monsoonal moisture has a good chance of moving through Ventura County, then spreading northward on Saturday. Temperatures will cool slightly.