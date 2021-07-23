Friday morning forecast July 23rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are dropping by 2 to 5 degrees Friday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

Onshore flow is increasing, deepening the marine layer slightly on the Central Coast. The South Coast is a little more chaotic with cloud cover with debris clouds from monsoon weather in Arizona.

Onshore flow will continue increasing through the weekend as the ridge of high pressure weakens, continuing to cool temperatures to below average. A weak eddy will make for little to no clearing on beaches Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over Nevada and nudge towards Southern California Sunday, which could help temperatures recover by a degree or two.

By Monday, an upper low will approach to the southwest of Los Angeles, turning the ridge around, and making for cloudy skies most of the day. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms south of Point Conception.

Conditions will quickly reverse Tuesday as a strong dome of high pressure builds and temperatures warm through midweek.