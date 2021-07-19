Monday morning forecast July 19th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Monday will be warm in the upper 60s to upper 70s on the coast, and hot in the 80s to 90s inland.

Dry weather is arriving sooner than expected, diminishing the chance of dry lightning. With less than a 10 percent chance, the red flag warning in all three counties has been lifted early.

The monsoonal push is keeping skies clear Monday and Tuesday mornings. By Tuesday, the high will move south, elongate, and tilt, setting the region up for dry, southwest flow.

Sundowner winds will impact the South coast Tuesday and Wednesday nights, bumping temperatures up there significantly midweek. The rest of the region will see little change in temperatures and the return of the marine layer.

The night to morning cloud pattern from increased onshore flow will continue through the weekend. The high will weaken as well, which may drop temperatures very slightly.