Thursday morning forecast July 1st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are changing little, but could warm a tad with some offshore trends. The coast will be in the 60s to low 70s and inland in the 80s.

The marine layer will diminish a little slower Thursday morning. With onshore flow weakening Friday, temperatures could bump up another degree or two in some areas with more sunshine.

Over the weekend, California will sit in the western portion of a ridge of high pressure in Arizona. Independence Day will be within a couple degrees of average on either side.

Temperatures will rise early next week as the ridge builds in, bringing temperatures 4 to 8 degrees above normal by midweek.