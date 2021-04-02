Friday morning forecast April 2nd

Local Forecast

The region is seeing some relief Friday. Temperatures are dropping into the 60s and 70s. Interior areas are seeing less relief and will still be in the low 80s.

Very weak offshore flow continues under a morning pop-up ridge. A marine layer will create some morning fog on the Central Coast. By the afternoon, flow will reverse onshore and a sea breeze will hit the beaches.

The marine layer will deepen greatly overnight into Saturday, creating visibility issues across the coast and potentially into the valleys through the morning hours. The South Coast may remain slightly clearer than the Central Coast with weak northerly flow.

Broad southwest flow will continue to cool conditions Saturday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Easter Day will warm by 2 to 4 degrees with a light offshore push, but the marine layer will persist.

An inside slider will increase onshore flow and bring additional cooling through early next week, with temperatures the lowest on Wednesday, but still near normal. Conditions warm very slightly Thursday.