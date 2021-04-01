Thursday morning forecast April 1st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are still well above average in the 70s to 80s. Relative humidity will remain very low, increasing fire risk.

Offshore flow is weakening, but Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties could still see some gusty canyon winds. There is an air quality alert in Ventura County until 9:00 am after blowing dust and sand caused by Santa Ana winds the past two days.

An upper low will pass to the south of the region, bringing more cloud cover and a tiny chance of sprinkles to the South Coast.

A pop-up ridge will clear conditions slightly Friday morning, but flow will reverse onshore by the afternoon. Temperatures will cool by 8 to 12 degrees, finally bringing some relief to the heat.

By Saturday, temperatures will be back near normal in most areas. The area will be under broad southwest flow.

An upper low in the Gulf of Alaska Saturday will drop southward through early next week, reaching northern California by Tuesday. It will increase cloud cover, including the marine layer. Fog could reach from the coast to valley areas and linger through the morning hours each day.

Temperatures will be below normal by 3 to 6 degrees through early next week.