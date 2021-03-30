Tuesday morning forecast March 30th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming Tuesday with northeasterly winds, mainly staying in the 70s.

A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is starting in the early morning hours in Ventura County, triggered by a cold air advection from a trough moving on the border of California and Nevada.

There is a wind advisory in the Ventura County mountains and valleys until 2:00 pm Wednesday. Gusts could reach between 35 and 55 mph.

By the evening Tuesday, winds will calm temporarily and the trough will move away. Then, a ridge of high pressure will nudge into the Bay Area.

Another Santa Ana event is expected Wednesday morning with increased offshore flow and rising heights. Temperatures will rise several more degrees into the 70s to 80s.

Offshore winds weaken Thursday and the warming trend will slow down. Beaches may cool down by a couple of degrees with a sea breeze.

Onshore flow will bring 3 to 6 degrees of cooling Friday. Cooling continues over the weekend with increased cloud cover. By Easter Sunday, temperatures will be 3 to 5 degrees below normal.