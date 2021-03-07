Sunday Evening Forecast March 7th

Local Forecast

A very cloudy and cool day as the marine layer held firm cross our region. We will continue to see the fog through the overnight and in to early Monday. We could even see a little drizzle! Look for temperatures on Monday to be once again only in the upper 50's and 60's.

Looking ahead, more low clouds and fog are expected for Monday with light winds and continued cool to mild temperatures. Tuesday will see the clouds begin to thicken up. Chances for sprinkles are possible as we head toward lateTuesday, especially in our northern areas. By Wednesday, the chilly storm system should move farther south and bring better chances for measurable rainfall widespread. We could even see some chances for thunderstorms. The chance for showers should last in to and then start to end on Thursday. This system is not overly moisture rich, so expected rain totals should be around a tenth of an inch and then up to maybe a half of an inch. Of course, if the storm lingers longer or is able to pick up extra moisture off the ocean & produce some thunder, we could get a little more! Snow levels will be pretty low with this storm, 1 to 3 inches are possible down to 3500-feet and maybe up to a foot above 5 to 6000 feet! Lets' hope so! Beyond Thursday, things look to stay dry and cool with maybe another chance for showers by late in the weekend.