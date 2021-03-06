Saturday Evening Forecast March 6th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

A few showers fell in our northern areas and overall, it was a brisk windy day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for north winds in Santa Barbara County through 3 am Sunday. The marine layer will build along the coast in to early Sunday and spread across the region. Highs on Sunday will stay on the cool to mild side with mostly low to mid 60's expected.

Looking ahead, more low clouds and fog are expected for Monday with light winds and continued cool to mild temperatures. Tuesday looks quiet with dry conditions expected through most of the day. However our next decent chance for rain will start to appear from the northwest. A very slight chance for sprinkles is possibly late Tuesday, especially in our northern areas. By Wednesday, the chilly storm system should move farther south and bring better chances for measurable rainfall. The chance for showers should last in to and then start to end on Thursday. This system is not overly moisture rich, so expected rain totals should be around a tenth of an inch and then up to maybe a half of an inch. Of course, if the storm lingers longer or is able to pick up extra moisture off the ocean, we could get a little more hopefully! Snow levels will be pretty low with 1 to 3 inches possible down to 3500-feet and maybe up to a foot above 5 to 6000 feet! Lets' hope so! Beyond Thursday, things to stay dry and cool with some warming by next weekend!