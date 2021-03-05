Friday morning forecast March 5th

Local Forecast

More offshore flow will warm the region by up to 6 degrees Friday, with temperatures reaching above normal in the southern portion of the region. A sea breeze will keep the Central Coast around the same. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A marine layer may create some morning visibility issues with fog. Offshore flow will keep high clouds away in the morning hours. Cloud cover will gradually increase, especially on the Central Coast, ahead of a trough moving over California in the evening hours.

The trough may create a Friday evening marine layer on the Central Coast, and then bring a slight chance of rain showers through Saturday morning in northern San Luis Obispo County. The trough will likely fall apart as it reaches the region, but it will cause temperatures to dip down everywhere.

Gusty west to northwesterly winds will hit the region following the cold front. Southwest flow aloft will keep conditions dry Sunday, and temperatures will recover slightly.

There is a high surf advisory in effect on the Central Coast through early Sunday. Breaking waves will reach up to 12 feet Friday morning, but then increase up to 15 feet Friday night.

Broad troughing brings chances of rain starting Monday night north of Point Conception and Tuesday morning south of Point Conception. Rain showers are expected to last through Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be well below average.

There will be a brief respite Thursday before more showers later in the week.