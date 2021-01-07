Thursday morning forecast January 7th

Local Forecast

The ridge aloft will flatten out a bit and offshore flow will continue, though weaker. Temperatures are above average by a few degrees, in the mid 60s to low 70s. Skies will start cloudy but clear through the day.

A strong storm will move through the Pacific Northwest, but will fall apart before it reaches us. We are expecting a few more clouds as a result of the system.

There continues to be a high surf advisory on all coastlines until Saturday at 6:00 pm. Waves will reach 16 feet on the Central Coast and up to 8 feet on the South Coast and Ventura coast.

There will be an inside slider Friday moving along the west side of Nevada. Strong north winds and cold air advection will follow that trough, likely spurring a wind advisory on the South Coast. Temperatures may cool some.

Those winds will continue into Saturday morning, but switch to a northeasterly direction. A Santa Ana event will probably reach advisory levels, warming Ventura County slightly. Everywhere else, a cold air mass will win over temperatures even with a ridge building.

Temperatures will warm Sunday and into early next week with continued ridging and offshore flow. By Wednesday, temperatures will be 10 to 12 degrees above normal with no rain in sight into the following week.