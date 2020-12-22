Tuesday morning forecast December 22nd

Local Forecast

Onshore flow and a weak eddy may bring some morning fog to the Santa Barbara County Central Coast, extending all the way past Lompoc. Overall, temperatures are cooling by several degrees, with most areas in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday we will see the return of northeast winds, most likely reaching advisory level in Ventura County. There will also be strong southeast winds in San Luis Obispo County. The winds will bring dry conditions and lower humidity to the single digits, elevating risk of fire. There is a fire weather watch in effect in both areas. The coast may have a degree or two of warming while interior areas will see cooling with cold air advection.

By Thursday, winds will continue, but weaken. An upper low to the west will open up into a trough over Southern California, keeping conditions cloudy. It also brings potential light drizzle overnight.

We are looking at a cool Christmas holiday with sunnier conditions because of offshore flow.

By Saturday, an upper low will move into the Pacific Northwest, setting up westerly flow over California. Sunday, an upper low will move into California, bringing a chance of rain. Our best chance of rain is Sunday overnight into Monday.