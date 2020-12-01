Tuesday morning forecast December 1st

Local Forecast

Ridging aloft will keep temperatures somewhat similar to yesterday, but there is a small temperature drop from Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A wind advisory is in effect on the San Luis Obispo County coast and in the Ventura County mountains until 10:00 am Tuesday. Gusts will reach 35 mph in San Luis Obispo County and 45 mph in Ventura County.

Strengthening offshore flow is keeping skies sunny. Gusty north to northeast winds will continue to blow each night this week across the region. A massive upper low over Texas will continue to cool temperatures midweek.

With cold air convection, a strong Santa Ana event will start up Thursday in the Ventura County mountains and valleys. It will hold strong through Thursday and start to taper off on Friday.

There is a fire weather watch going into effect Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. Humidity could be between 5 to 15 percent, with wind gusts around 60 mph.

Conditions will remain dry and sunny across the region all the way through the weekend. Low humidity and breezy conditions continue to pose a fire risk. Temperatures will warm a few degrees as a ridge of high pressure builds.