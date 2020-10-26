Monday morning forecast October 26th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are starting a slight warm up. Temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s across the region.

Santa Ana winds are making for clearer skies and low humidity. There is a high wind warning in the mountains and valleys of Ventura County, and a wind advisory and red flag warning on the Ventura County coast. Winds are expected to be between 25-40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph.

With light offshore flow, temperatures will warm into Tuesday, rising to average or slightly above average the rest of the week. The marine layer reenters the picture on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies in most areas.

Halloween night is looking to be warm and dry.