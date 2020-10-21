Wednesday morning forecast October 21st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling by a few degrees. They will be mainly in the 70s across the board. Inland areas will see temperatures in the 80s. The Five Cities will be in the 60s.

Night to morning low clouds and fog continue. A dense fog advisory is in effect over the central coast until 9:00 am. The marine layer is thickening a little bit each day, extending further into valley areas. With the increasing marine layer, temperatures will decrease through the end of the week, reaching below normal by Thursday.

With much moisture in the air from the marine layer, there is potential for light drizzle over the region Friday night into Saturday, and again Saturday night. Even if drizzle does not occur, skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday.

The sun partially returns on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, temperatures heat up again with Santa Ana winds.