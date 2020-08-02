Sunday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

High pressure is responsible for creating very warm and even hot conditions for our inland areas. Much cooler weather is being enjoyed along the coast with still some patchy fog possible here and there. Look for mostly clear skies overnight and in to Monday with patchy beach fog along the Central Coast. Areas to the south of Point Conception should remain clear with just a few pockets of patchy fog. A Heat Advisory will likely terminate by late Sunday evening, but expect another very warm/hot day. Temperatures near the coast will be in the 70's with 80's just a few miles inland away from the beach. The valleys will once agin see 90's and even low 100's!

We are keeping a close eye on the East Coast as Isaias rumbles up the coast of Florida and takes aim further north. For now, the system is relatively small but heavy rain, large surf and tornadoes could still be a problem for at least the next few days. As for our region, high pressure is dominating the area and that means plenty of warmth inland with just a small sliver of the coastline enjoying mild temperatures. This pattern will continue through at least Monday and then we should see a return of a stronger onshore flow or marine influence. That will mean more clouds and cooler temperatures for all areas including inland! In addition, a chance for northerly Sundowner winds will come in to play the next few evenings, especially along the South Coast just west of Santa Barbara. We will keep a very close eye on this and let you know if an advisory will be needed!