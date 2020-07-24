Friday evening forecast July 24th

Local Forecast

Seasonable temperatures are expected across the area through Sunday with decreasing low clouds and fog each night. Next week, building high pressure will bring a warming trend to the area.

Comfortable conditions for our weekend. Expect morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs along the coast will be in the mid 60s in San Luis Obispo County, 70s for Santa Barbara & Ventura counties coastline and 80s for our valleys.

Expect a gradual warming t rend for the weekend with no significant changes. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon and evening hours, but speeds will be below advisory levels.

Next week a ridge of high pressure will build over Arizona this will bring moderate onshore flow and a warming trend brining us back to average temperatures and in some cases above average temperatures.