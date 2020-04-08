Wednesday morning forecast

Local Forecast

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Wednesday brought another day of rain showers to the California Central Coast and South Coast as a large, deep trough of low pressure continued its slow trek over California. We can expect a mostly cloudy sky today with isolated to scattered rain showers, more likely this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

The slow-moving storm over California will bring even more clouds and a better chance of rain and mountain snow to our area Thursday compared to Wednesday. We'll have fewer clouds Friday as the storm moves eastward, and we can expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this weekend and early next week with gradually warming highs and drier weather.

Daytime highs will remain well below average Wednesday and Thursday before warming Friday through early next week. Highs will rise from the upper 50s and lower 60s to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will remain at or slightly above average through early next week. Lows will range from the lower & mid 40s inland to the coastal lower & mid 50s.