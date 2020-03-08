Sunday evening forecast March 8th

Local Forecast

Despite a mostly dry pretty day, a very large storm system is lurking to our west and rain is on the way. The system is much different than what we have seen for the past two very dry months in that the low is much further south and there is ample sub tropical moisture streaming up from the southwest. This means we will likely see periods of heavy rain, wind and possibly even thunder.

For the overnight and in to Monday, expect skies to cloud up with showers possible in our northern areas. Whatever rain that does fall should remain light. Through Monday, expect the showers to increase in intensity toward the evening. Temperatures on Monday will be mostly in the 60's and winds from the south/southeast could be gusty at times.

Looking ahead, the center of the storm will continue to drift south and push more waves of moisture up in to Southern and Central California on Tuesday. Instability in the atmosphere will increase and this could lead to some thunderstorms. If that does occur, we could then see some very heavy rain, hail, waterspouts etc. Rain totals could exceed flooding thresholds of more than an inch per hour. That will need to be watched closely and advisories will be passed on as soon as we get them. The storm will move far enough south by Wednesday and that will lead to a tapering off the rain and showers. However, showers could linger in to early Thursday. Some clearing is expected for Friday, but more clouds and even showers could come back in to play through next weekend!