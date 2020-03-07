Saturday evening forecast March 7

Local Forecast

A storm system is continuing to push through the region producing a few light showers today. The threat for showers will linger in to early Sunday and it will continue to be breezy and cool. look for highs on Sunday to be in the 50's and 60's once again.

Looking ahead, a very large and wet storm system is still poised to make a run at us early next week. We expect to see rain developing on Monday and lasting through about Wednesday. This storm has the potential to produce heavy rain, thunder and even high elevation snow. We could see upwards of 1-4" of rain along our coastal regions with more for the foothills and upslopes of mountains that face south! This could mean that some rain related issues will be expected such as flash flooding and or debris flows in recent burn areas. We will update our forecast through the period and let you know how the storm takes shape hour to hour. By Thursday we expect to see clearing skies and a slight warming trend heading in to the weekend. Another storm will spread more clouds and possibly more showers by the end of next weekend.

