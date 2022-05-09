Periods of gusty winds tonight…

Temperatures are trending cooler in the mid 60s Monday afternoon with pockets of gusty winds along the South Coast.

A trough is approaching from the west and that will continue to kick up the winds Monday evening. There is a wind advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County southwestern coast and Santa Ynez Mountains western range until 3 AM Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

An upper level low will begin moving in from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday. Winds will continue and could approach advisory criteria. Temperatures will trend cooler in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday afternoon high pressure will start to build into the region. This will set the stage for a warming trend Friday through Sunday.