Frosty conditions Thursday morning

Make sure to grab a coat before you leave the house Thursday morning! It will be quite chilly throughout much of the region when you wake up with temperatures at or below freezing.

There are freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect from midnight through 9:00 AM across many coastal areas in Santa Barbara County. Temperatures will be coldest, in the upper 20s to low 30s, near the Santa Barbara County Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and along the Santa Ynez Valley.

Temperatures will be cold on Friday morning, as well. However, they will rebound to the mid 60s by afternoon.

You can look forward to warmer temperatures throughout the weekend and into the first part of next week with onshore flow developing. There are no immediate rain chances on the horizon! We’ll be sure to let you know if anything changes.