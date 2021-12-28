Tuesday evening forecast Dec. 28

Today is a nice break from the storm systems we have been dealing with for over a week now, but do not get too comfortable as another storm system is quickly moving in tomorrow, and in some areas, later tonight.

That wet weather pattern is set to return Wednesday through the early portions of Thursday, which includes rain and wind. Temperatures will also remain significantly lower than averages on the Central Coast with a break from precipitation coming Friday.

Although the rain will persist through Thursday, the dry conditions come at a perfect time for the holiday weekend, as temperatures will remain low but skies will start to clear out. Clouds continue to increase up in San Luis Obispo County as they might be seeing some early drops of rain tonight and will last all of Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 50s for the next seven days. Even though SLO County will see the first portions of the storm tonight, expect that storm to spread down south by early tomorrow morning.

However, a warming and drying trend is set to begin Saturday with Sunday being the warmest of the next seven days, with next week taking another drop in temperatures to begin the new year.