Thursday evening forecast Dec. 2

It's been a cool Thursday near the coast because of some neighboring dense fog coverage. That solid marine layer is covering coastlines from central to southern California, so it was not the best day to head to the beach as it was overcast majority of the day and will continue to bring significant cooling. Temperatures will begin to rise in most areas come Sunday and into Monday with high pressure and northerly winds. That warming trend will be brief, though, as a cooler Tuesday kickstarts another temperature decline with added marine layer.

With that dense fog lingering on, expect some of it to stretch farther inland and the coastal valleys. We may see fog advisories later tonight into tomorrow as well. There is not much change coming this weekend, specifically on Saturday. Northerly gradients expected to increase from the north. When it comes to winds, light northeast winds could occur Saturday and increase into the night and early Sunday morning, but winds are calming for the majority.