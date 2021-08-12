Thursday evening forecast August 12

Weather

High pressure aloft will strengthen across the region through the weekend. This will bring a warming trend as onshore flow will weaken, especially along the south coastal areas. Daytime highs along the coast will warm in the 60s to 70s, with valleys in the 90s to low 100s.

Weak onshore flow remains combined with a weak eddy to bring in night to morning cloud cover along the coast. Central Coast will likely see a repeat of the same, with potential for dense fog overnight then gradual clearing into Friday. Although an upper high will settle into Nevada allowing for a few degrees of warming across the interior valleys.

As temperatures warm peak heat is expected this weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Saturday morning until Monday morning, across San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and mountains. Hot temperatures and dry conditions will elevate fire weather conditions. Paso Robles has the potential to reach 107 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Coastal areas could expected peak heat on Sunday, with about a 4 to 8 degree warm up.

The upper high will weaken Monday into Tuesday, allowing temperatures to cool down. Most interior should enjoy from about a 10 degree cool down into Tuesday of next week.