Thursday evening forecast July 29th

Weather

Due to a warm air mass temperatures remain hot across the interior valleys. With some cooling expected over the weekend as a weak system moves across our area. The system will exit into Sunday, prompting some warming through early next week. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms will remain for Friday and Saturday, across the eastern mountains including Ventura County and areas further south.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County until Friday at 3 AM. Northerly winds will range between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts between 35-45 mph.

Hot temperatures are prompting some cumulus clouds along the Ventura County mountains and areas further south. Although this activity does not bring a lot of moisture, there could be enough instability to warrant some thunderstorms. Overall the region is likely to remain warm and dry across, with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

The pattern will change for Friday and Saturday with, a chance of monsoonal moisture creating muggy conditions and more mid-high level clouds. This activity is expected to clear into Sunday with, daytime highs looking at little change. As an elongated ridge of high pressure will remain centered in the middle of the country and weaken by the middle of next week.