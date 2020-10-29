Thursday Evening Forecast Oct 29th

Weather

Beautiful, sunny & warm Fall weather once again across the entire region. Despite the cool and even chilly mornings, all areas warmed nicely with above normal afternoon highs. Some patchy fog is still possible, mainly along the Central Coast, but light offshore winds will keep us pretty much cloud free overall. Look for temperatures on Friday to be in the 70's and 80's once we warm from the 40's and 50's in the morning.

Looking ahead, high pressure continues to dominate much of the West Coast, keeping all early season storms well to our north. Fortunately, the center of the high is just offshore and that means no strong north/northeasterly winds which is good news for ongoing fire fighting efforts. A very weak area of low pressure will try to bring a few showers to the deserts of Southern California over the weekend. We don't really see much threat for our region, but we'll keep an eye on it. As we go through Halloween and in to November, look for the beautiful Fall weather to hold with just a gradual cool down expected next week. Beyond that there may be something brewing for a bigger weather change. Long range forecast models see a potential storm system dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska in about nine days. It's very early still for any real confidence, but at least there is some hope for maybe some much needed rain!