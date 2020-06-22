Monday morning forecast June 22nd

Weather

Night through morning low clouds will greet the coastal and inland areas on Monday. Favoring an onshore flow, the coastal areas are likely to remain cloudy and overcast. While the inland areas could have a break in cloud cover leading to sunshine along with warmer conditions. Daytime highs along the coast in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will be above average for interior valleys in the 80s to 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build through Tuesday with very warm temperatures inland. Due to this activity pressure gradients will tighten creating gusty southwest to west winds. Conditions will develop over mountains with gusts up to 20 mph and winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

The June gloom pattern will dominate the forecast with night to morning low clouds and areas of fog. This will cause overcast skies near beaches especially along the South Coast including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Temperatures will not fluctuate much with very little change through Saturday. A large upper low is expected to arrive on Sunday with the potential for significant cooling through early next week.