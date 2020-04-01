Wednesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - March ended in a windy and warm way for the California Central Coast and South Coast. April will begin just as windy, if not more so, but it won't be quite as warm as a trough of low pressure moves over the West Coast. We can expect a sunny and windy start to April, with more seasonable highs in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s.

The trough will stay over California on Thursday, bringing more wind. We'll have slightly weaker wind on Friday, but the next rain-making storm arrives Saturday bringing afternoon and evening rain showers. A larger trough will bring more wind and rain on Sunday and early next week, with 0.50" to 1.50" of rain being possible for most areas.

Daytime highs will cool today but will remain seasonable through Friday, before cooling again this weekend and early next week. Highs will cool from the 60s and 70s to upper 50s and mid 60s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer than average most days due to our wind and incoming clouds. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.